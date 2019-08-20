THIS IS MAKING US DIZZY

Urban Explorer Perilously Stands On The Very Top Of The Tallest Building In Ukraine

The sight from Klovski Descent 7A is amazing, but we're glad we didn't have to be the ones to climb 56 floors to see this.
'I FELT LIKE I WAS A ZOMBIE IN MY SEAT'

In this digital self-publishing era people can record and produce their own content, a lot of horrific stuff that clearly breaches websites' taste and decency guidelines. A growing army of moderators has the unenviable task of sifting through it all, sometimes at considerable cost to their mental health.
THANK GOD NO ONE WAS HURT

Here you only see the last of the people on the boat exiting it quickly before it capsizes, but according to the video uploader, "there were too many people on this boat and the weight was not evenly distributed, causing the boat to tip and take too much water on."
COALESCING COALITIONS

Last week, President Trump held a rally in New Hampshire, a state he nearly won in 2016 despite the state not turning red since 2000. Alongside VICE News, Democratic organizer Lucas Meyer ventured into the rally to see if he could find common ground with other attendees.