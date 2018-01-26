... AND THE REST OF THE MOVIE TOO

Steven Soderbergh Filmed The Entire Trailer For 'Unsane' On An iPhone

Sean Baker beat him to it with "Tangerine," but we're still excited to see the results of Soderbergh's phone filming experiment on March 23.
Bleecker Street
