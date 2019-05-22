OF COURSE, THERE'S A TRICK AT PLAY

This Curious Machine Can Mix And Un-Mix Colors

1 digg
We're naming our new band "ultra laminar reversible flow."
SmarterEveryDay
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
EVERYONE'S A SCRIBBLER

0 diggs The Paris Review
Over the course of his career, David Schulson amassed arguably the most impressive private collection of drawings, scribbles, and autographs in the world.