YOU CAN BUY SOME EXTREMELY WEIRD SHIT

Racked
@ebaybae is an ode to the cornucopia of items listed for sale on eBay, from the wonderfully weird (a 26.9 pound, 8 foot long gummy worm) to the seriously covetable (a 1995 Gianni Versace bathrobe) and slightly macabre (a burial suit that claims to be a more eco-friendly alternative to a coffin).