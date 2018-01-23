Car Smashes Into Highway Barrier, Drives Away Like Absolutely Nothing Happened

Activ5 is a palm-sized isometric strength training device that guides you through five-minute, full body workouts you can do from anywhere, especially at your desk. It even tracks your progress and coaches you along the way. Use promo code DIGG to receive $20 off.
In spite of its tiny budget, this 1980 adaptation starring Bruce Davison, Kevin Conway and Margaret Avery artfully translates Le Guin's novel about a man whose dreams reshape reality — think "the Mandela effect" but scarier.
Apple has upgraded the design and abilities of the iPhone with each passing year. The MacBook Air, however, which was unveiled a decade ago last week, has been left more or less unchanged. Apple quietly killed off its 11-inch version of the Air in 2016, but new reports suggest that the time has finally come for its bigger brother.
As more veterans, and thus ties to the 20th centuries two most defining events (to put it lightly), pass away it's on games developers to ensure the history, truth and toll of two global conflicts is preserved and passed along.
Le Guin, the immensely popular author who brought literary depth and a tough-minded feminine sensibility to science fiction and fantasy with books like "The Left Hand of Darkness" and the Earthsea series, died on Monday at her home in Portland, Ore. She was 88.