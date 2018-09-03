TIME TO GET INSIDE SOMEWHERE

Vehicles Underestimate The Crazy Power Of The Typhoon Slamming Japan

Typhoo Jebi is the strongest storm to hit Japan in 25 years, and it's wreaking havoc.
@08030229j via Storyful
