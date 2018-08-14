Never Turn Your Back On A Lion

Over the weekend an opinion was published on the internet. A shocking development, I know. The opinion in question? Sandy Hingston's trend piece in Philadelphia Magazine, "How Millennials Killed Mayonnaise." Millennials on the internet, well, they disagree.
Peak Design has done it again. Their new Travel Backpack is durable, beautiful and endlessly adaptable. With a range of packing tools, it provides a single organized space to carry it all: clothes, shoes, toiletries, adapters and all your photo gear.
The recent feature-film imagining of the online phenomenon flopped at the box office, but there's something about the scary viral campfire story that speaks to the way online mythology is impacting the real world.