Jimmy Kimmel Challenges Parents To Turn Off The TV While Their Kids Are Playing 'Fortnite'

A day after being sentenced to three years in prison and after President Trump attacked him in a series of tweets, Michael Cohen sat down with George Stephanopoulos and had a brutally frank conversation about his sentence and about President Trump.
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Money doesn't buy happiness, Dick's takes on the gun lobby and the most dangerous foods.
The Ridge is a minimalist, RFID-blocking wallet. Shop military-grade materials like carbon fiber, titanium, and aluminum in 10+ colors and styles. Order today with code DIGG for free Christmas delivery and 10% off.
Speaking to CNN on Thursday about now-declassified events, Robert Ballard, who discovered the Titanic, said that the expedition was part of a secret US military mission to recover two sunken nuclear submarines on the bottom of the ocean.