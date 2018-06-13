BREAKING KAYFABE

Three Pro Wrestlers Play Tug Of War With A 2.5-Year-Old Lion Cub, Do Not Even Come Close To Winning

You know how your dog likes to play tug with toys? This is like that, times a hundred.
San Antonio Zoo
