Q is meant to "end gender bias" by disrupting the association between female voices and servitude. But its solution to both, in effect, is to insert a "neutral" voice into a position of total passivity.
The Burger King in Mattoon, Illinois isn't affiliated at all with the fast-food chain and is the one restaurant in the US with a trademark that Burger King's parent company has been unable to wrest away.
Sex offenders are sometimes ordered to take pills or injections to dramatically lower their libido, but these men are ingesting an unsupervised cocktail of drugs to do the same — all in the pursuit of avoiding rejection.