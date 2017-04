A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs ... and then tosses the hat into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ExdhpO97H

The tonal shift of the kid's voice between "Will you sign my hat? Thank you!" and his panicked "No!" as his hat flies into the crowd really takes this video to another level.