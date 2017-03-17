German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Trump: “Do you want to have a handshake?”Trump’s response: *crickets*https://t.co/SM9M8S8mjA pic.twitter.com/JY60uElrNJ— Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) March 17, 2017 digg Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain SPURNED, NOT SHAKEN Trump Stone-Cold Denies Handshake To Visiting Angela Merkel 0 diggs Twitter Donald Trump Video Politics It's possible Trump didn't hear the German Chancellor, but given the chilly relations between the two, it might also just be a power move. Catch up on all the latest Trump news here