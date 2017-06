WATCH: As press jostled for room, aide caught lamp that tumbled toward Pres. Trump: "Fellas, easy. Wow." https://t.co/qoIbJQVB6d

WHITE HOUSE WWE Trump Scolds Press After They Knock Over A Lamp In The White House

After the press pushed for positions and knocked over a lamp during a meeting between South Korean president Moon Jae-in and President Trump, Trump chastised them for their lack of decorum.