Pres. Trump on reports he gave Russia ISIS-related intelligence: "I never mentioned the word or the name 'Israel'" https://t.co/xapSoHoNFG

SO MENTIONING IT NOW IS FINE? Trump Assures Israel That He Didn't Leak Crucial Information, While Leaking Crucial Information

In a bizarre move, Donald Trump seemed to confirm reports from last week that he leaked ISIS-related intelligence to Russian officials visiting the White House, but he assured reporters that he never mentioned Israel — the country he's visiting now, and one that reportedly provided the information that Trump leaked.