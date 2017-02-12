We noticed that @realdonaldtrump's tweets are basically the lyrics to an early 2000s emo song, so we turned them into one. pic.twitter.com/WjquEHrreo— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) February 12, 2017 7 diggs Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain COMMANDER IN SCREECH Donald Trump's Post-Election Tweets Make For One Hell Of An Emo Song 7 diggs Twitter Funny Music Video The one problem with this song is that Emo, as a genre, trades on being relatable. Who but Trump would feel this way? Super Deluxe