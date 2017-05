"He was very nice to me with words ... but after that there has been no relationship," Pres. Trump on former Pres. Obama #WHThisMorning pic.twitter.com/eibPvXgcJY

'THAT'S ENOUGH' Trump Walks Away From Interview When Pressed On Obama Surveillance Claims

CBS News' John Dickerson interviewed President Trump in the Oval Office and pressed him on his claims that President Obama surveilled him, to which Trump said he doesn't "stand by anything" and that "you can take it the way you want" before walking away.