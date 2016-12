THAT DOESN'T SOUND GREAT 'Morning Joe' Host Says Trump Told Her He Wants A Nuclear 'Arms Race'

A day after Donald Trump tweeted that the US must "greatly expand its nuclear capability," "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski said that she spoke on the phone with Trump and he stood by the tweet, saying "Let it be an arms race because we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."