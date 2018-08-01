Truck Driver Escapes A Sinkhole By Inches

This puppet spin on the raunch noir of "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" might have Jim Henson's own son in the director's seat, but critics say its top-class puppets exist only to deliver the most tattered and worn jokes.
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: A billionaire has managed to build the largest plane ever made, living in the Bay Area is really tough if you aren't insanely rich and one game designer thinks he can improve the guns in "Doom" (2016).
It's Monterey Car Week, where some of the most expensive and exclusive cars ever made are displayed and auctioned off. It's the perfect event to see automotive legends — and it's practically begging for a heist. Here's how you theoretically could pull it off.
It's terrifying partly because of the literal fake news applications in the future, but also because the slightly glitchy way the altered person's body moves is reminiscent of something from a horror movie.