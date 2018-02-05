ALL ABOUT THAT BASS

This Gorgeous National Anthem By A Trombone Choir Will Get Your Day Off To The Right Start

12 diggs
Things we learned today: Trombone choirs are a thing; Northwestern University has one; they sound pretty awesome.
Christopher Davis
