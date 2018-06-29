Trees Are Secretly Talking To One Another Beneath Our Feet

Better is a digital lender determined to transform the mortgage industry. Most people think home ownership isn’t an option. But with automated discounts, first-time homebuyer programs and low down payment options, Better makes buying a home more feasible than you think.
As in any conflict, the combatants in World War I required manpower — and money. Making propaganda posters about the war being waged was a way to ensure a steady supply of both. Here, a collection of some of the most striking art from that era.