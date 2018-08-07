WHOA

Guy Miraculously Survives After Car Plows Into His Broken Down Truck

None
A car crashed into a truck that was waiting to be towed on a Toronto highway, and amazingly, the guy in white (and everyone involved) survived without major injuries.
NEGATIVE SPACE

The Atlantic
Across the vastness of Russia — the world's largest country, at some 6.6 million square miles — and over the span of its long history, countless houses, factories, churches, villages, military bases and other structures have been built and then left behind.
None
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Better Management Tools Means Less Unnecessary Meetings

monday.com
monday.com is a centralized platform for teams to manage every detail of their work, from high-level roadmap planning to the specifics of day-to-day tasks, while building a culture of transparency. It works for any sized team and will help you replace clunky spreadsheets and excessively long meetings.
BASEBALL IS WEIRD!

None
The batter swings. It's a hit, sort of. The ball flies straight up. The catcher and the pitcher both scramble for it. They smack together. The ball bounces off the catcher's glove... and well, we won't spoil the ending.
RUNNING ON EMPTY

hcn.org
I'm a journalist who covers climate change, and I've written thousands of words about the Southwest's hot, dry future. Yet whenever my husband fretted about our future in New Mexico, I found myself punting, offering half-baked reassurances that we'd be fine. And then this year, winter never came.
IT'S LITERAL CANCER

None
​On Friday, the EPA will enter the final stage of approval for a new rule that would allow manufacturers to use asbestos in new products, pending an EPA review. If implemented, this significant new use rule (SNUR) would reintroduce the use of asbestos into new building materials, reversing regulations that restricted "new uses" of asbestos.