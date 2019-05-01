WHICH WILL WIN OUT?

Toddler Is Overwhelmed By Two Competing Physical Needs: Sleep And Pizza

2 diggs
A battle is playing out in this little girl, an eternal battle that has plagued us all before.
Cheri Roe via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals