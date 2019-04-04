Amazon's Neon-Drenched New Series 'Too Old To Die Young' Looks Wild As Hell

Abigail Disney, 59, is an activist and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker. She is also the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, making her an heiress to the Disney family fortune (she declines to say how much she inherited, but has given away over $70 million since she turned 21).
The killing of Samantha Josephson, who was stabbed to death after getting into a car she mistook for her Uber last weekend, has brought national attention to a rash of kidnappings, sexual assaults and robberies carried out by assailants posing as ride-share drivers.