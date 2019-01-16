NUKE IT. NUKE THE WHOLE AREA

This Is A Spectacularly Disturbing Amount Of Ants

0 diggs
You never want to hear the phrase "they're pouring out like water" in reference to ants, but here we are.
Northwest Sawyer
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DEALS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Save Time, Money And Sanity With Dell Small Business's Free ProSupport Deals

1 digg dell.com
If you're getting a new computer, you want to get the absolute most out of it, which is why Dell is offering its ProSupport service for free when you buy select new business computers. That's anytime access to North America-based support experts to help address all of your IT needs to keep your computer and your business running smoothly.