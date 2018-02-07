MATRIX MODE: ON

Tony Hawk Shreds A Half Pipe In Super Slow Motion

Watching the godfather of skateboarding throw down a "heelflip sex-change melon grab" is pretty cool. Watching him do it at 1,000 frames per second is so, so, so much cooler.
The Slow Mo Guys
