Tony Hawk Shreds A Half Pipe In Super Slow Motion

The competitive retro gaming scene is grinding through its second public scandal in weeks. This time, the man at the center happens to be the subject of a well-loved documentary credited with re-popularizing the game he allegedly cheated in.
The Republican-led Congress is set to vote Thursday on a two-year budget deal that would include massive increases in military and domestic spending programs, reflecting an ideological shift for a party whose leaders long preached fiscal conservatism but have now embraced big spending.