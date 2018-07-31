THE THINGS WE DO TO OUR KIDS AND DOGS

Turns Out Toddlers Are Also Very Confused By The 'What The Fluff' Disappearing Challenge

2 diggs
"M...mom? Where did you go?"
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WE DON'T LIVE IN MOST OF IT

0 diggs Bloomberg
The US Department of Agriculture divides the US into six major types of land. The data can’t be pinpointed to a city block — each square on the map represents 250,000 acres of land. But piecing the data together state-by-state can give a general sense of how US land is used.
SPEED WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

How To Get Ridiculously Fast Internet AND $200

9 diggs
Fios’ 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they’ll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
TFW THE SHARK HASN'T BEEN JUMPED

3 diggs theringer.com
Every television series has a high point. To find out when and why most of them get there and why they can't stay there forever, we crunched the numbers and spoke to the creators who craft the episodes where everything clicks.