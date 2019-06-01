'LIKE A BATTLE, BUT ONE-SIDED'

Archival BBC Footage Of The Tiananmen Square Massacre Is Still As Horrifying As Ever

30 years ago, here's what things were like when the Chinese government used the army to suppress student-led protests in Beijing.
memax 21 via Reddit
