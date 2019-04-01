GOOD JOB, MOM

3-Year-Old Carefully Explains One Theory As To Why The Dinosaurs Went Extinct

5 diggs
Listen to this wonderfully nerdy child lay down some facts to the chagrin of creationists everywhere.
Via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MASS NEGLECT

13 diggs Kotaku
It wasn't even supposed to be called "Anthem." Just days before the annual E3 convention in June of 2017, when the storied studio BioWare ("Mass Effect," "Dragon Age") would reveal its newest game, the plan had been to go with a different title: "Beyond." They'd even printed out "Beyond" T-shirts for the staff.