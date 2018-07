COUPLE NAME DINKLEFANNY, WE SHIP IT The Trailer For 'I Think We're Alone Now' Teases That Peter Dinklage And Elle Fanning May Be The Only People Left On Earth

"Del is alone in the world. After the human race is wiped out, he lives in his small, empty town, content in his solitude and the utopia he's methodically created for himself — until he is discovered by Grace, an interloper whose history and motives are obscure. Worse yet, she wants to stay."