YOU'RE JUST MY TYPE

There's Way More Than Just A, B, AB And O Blood Types Out There — We Just Haven't Defined Them All

0 diggs
Your blood type is defined by antigens, but there's significantly more blood groups beyond the most common categorizations.
SciShow
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THIS IS MAGIC

2 diggs
Here's a trick from skateboarder Evan Mock that, if you were to just see out of the corner of your eye, you might shrug at and move on. But as soon as you focus on it and realize what Mock is doing, you'll lose your mind, because hoooooly sh*t, what?
SAVINGS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

It Only Takes Minutes To Simplify Your Student Loans

7 diggs commonbond.com
CommonBond can help simplify your student loans — so you can save money every month or pay off your student debt more quickly. See your new rate estimate and payment options in less than 2 minutes.
TRAINS TO NOWHERE

1 digg strongtowns.org
Commuter rail stations in the San Francisco Bay Area should be some of the most valuable land in the region (and by extension, the world). So why are there so many parking lots and one-story buildings right next to them?
ANDREW LUCK RETIRED FOR A REASON

6 diggs Deadspin
Ron Fellows played cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Raiders from 1981–1988. Now 61 years old, Fellows suffers from Alzheimer's, and his cognition is gradually declining. What follows is a description of life from the perspective of Debra Fellows, Ron's wife since 2002.
MUST BE THIS SMALL TO RIDE

2 diggs automobilemag.com
That's got to be the real thing, no way that’s a toy, I thought to myself when viewing pictures of this handcrafted 1:8 scale 1957 Porsche 356A Speedster model. Well, I was wrong, it’s not a toy for starters, it's a model crafted by Bristol, England-based company Amalgam Collection.
WILL PAY $572 MILLION

2 diggs CNBC
Calling the opioid crisis an "imminent danger and menace," District Judge Thad Balkman said "the state met its burden that the defendants Janssen and Johnson & Johnson's misleading marketing and promotion of opioids created a nuisance as defined by [the law]."