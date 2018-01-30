The Woman Who Saved Abraham Lincoln's Life

Is your wallet the width of a meatball sub? Time to simplify. The Ridge Wallet is a slim, RFID-blocking wallet that will hold up to 12 cards and has a modular design for easy access. They’re made from aluminum, titanium or carbon fiber and come with a lifetime guarantee.
Alongside commentary about the Soviet Union and some complicated-looking puzzles, the January 1976 issue of the NSA's staff magazine contained a tongue-in-cheek article titled “Football & Cryptology.” The author's name is still classified, but given that headline, it's reasonable to assume that whoever wrote it was an NSA codebreaker.