Move To Canada's Hudson Bay Region And Feel Skinny Because There's Less Gravitational Pull

Solid-state drives have plummeted in cost, and now even terabyte USB-C drives are surprisingly affordable. Boost your PS4's game storage, keep a backup drive with your laptop or stash all your favorite films on a drive for movie night.
Since electric vehicles can recover energy through regenerative braking rather than wasting that energy as heat in a traditional braking system, the extra weight the dump truck carries on the way down a hill actually delivers more energy to the batteries than the truck used on the way up.
For several days this spring, I lived my life through this Invasive Firefox, which logged every site I visited, all the advertising tracking servers that were watching my surfing and all the data they obtained.
Five years ago, Simen Ådnøy Ellingsen had challenged accepted knowledge from 1887, armed with a pen and paper, and won. He solved a problem regarding the so-called Kelvinangle in boat wakes, which has been unchallenged for 127 years.