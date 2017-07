THANKS, TICK. THICK. This Trailer For Amazon's Reboot Of 'The Tick' Is As Weird As We Hoped It'd Be

Peter Serafinowicz and Griffin Newman star in this new version of "The Tick," worked on by original creator Ben Edlund. The jokes are odd, The Tick has swagger and Arthur's a coward — this all checks out. It premieres on August 25th for Amazon Prime subscribers.