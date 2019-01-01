2019 RESOLUTION: DON'T DO THAT AGAIN!

Dutch New Year's Beach Bonfire Gets Wildly Out Of Control

0 diggs
At least one house was burned down and multiple people reported their coats and hair caught fire after a bonfire in The Hague got a bit wild.
More footage, via Storyful
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
LEAKING UNDER THE RADAR

2 diggs theguardian.com
In 2004, Hurricane Ivan triggered an undersea mudslide that sank an oil platform owned by Taylor Energy. Since then, between 300 and 700 barrels of oil have been spewing into the Gulf of Mexico every day.
SECURITY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Outfit Your Apartment, House Or Mansion With Home Security Tech For 20% Off

21 diggs simplisafe.com
Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you'll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you're checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you'll have one extra view to make sure everything's a-okay.