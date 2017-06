THIS IS NOT JAMES BOND VERSUS THE TUXEDO The First Trailer For 'The Foreigner' With Jackie Chan And Pierce Brosnan Is Grim As Hell

It starts with a terrorist bombing in London. It's from the director of "Casino Royale." It looks to be about as far from the happy-go-lucky days of "Shanghai Noon" as you can get. And, of course, there's ass-kicking a-plenty.