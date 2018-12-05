In 10 years of political reporting I've met a lot of people with very specific ideas about what the perfect world would look like — but none quite so strange as the starry-eyed techno-utopians and sketchy-ass crypto-grifters on the 2018 CoinsBank Blockchain Cruise.
Get SimpliSafe — with no long-term contracts — for 20% off today, and you’ll also get an extra camera for free. That way when you’re checking out your home security situation from the easy-to-use smartphone app, you’ll have one extra view to make sure everything’s a-okay.
A top executive and daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech giant Huawei was arrested on Saturday in Canada at the request of the United States, in a move likely to escalate tensions between the two countries at a delicate moment.