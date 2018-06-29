LINING IT UP

There's No Way This Four-Way Gear Should Work, But It Does

2 diggs
We're not really sure if there's any real world application for this design, other than making us say "whoa!"
Henry Segerman
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SUNK COST

0 diggs Atlas Obscura
In 1966, California newspapers began reporting a startling story. A B-movie actor and several California businessmen were making plans to build their own island. The chosen locale was 100 miles off the California coast, on a massive, submerged island known as Cortes Bank.
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Mortgage Industry Is Bad, This Startup Is Making It Better

0 diggs better.com
Better is a digital lender determined to transform the mortgage industry. Most people think home ownership isn’t an option. But with automated discounts, first-time homebuyer programs and low down payment options, Better makes buying a home more feasible than you think.
WE'RE NOT DEAD YET

1 digg Vox
Talking to author Steven Brill about why the American dream has vanished, and what it will take to undo the damage that’s been done. A lightly edited transcript of our conversation follows.