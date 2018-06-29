There's No Way This Four-Way Gear Should Work, But It Does

In 1966, California newspapers began reporting a startling story. A B-movie actor and several California businessmen were making plans to build their own island. The chosen locale was 100 miles off the California coast, on a massive, submerged island known as Cortes Bank.
Better is a digital lender determined to transform the mortgage industry. Most people think home ownership isn’t an option. But with automated discounts, first-time homebuyer programs and low down payment options, Better makes buying a home more feasible than you think.
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Recycling isn't as straightforward as we think, exposing the NSA's secret spying hubs and the one rule change that will change the NFL.
ICE officially started using the custom-made tool, called the Risk Classification Assessment (RCA), back in January 2013 in response to a 2009 era internal review of the department's immigration detention practices.