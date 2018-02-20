THE 'TESLONDA'

Modder Puts Tesla Parts In A 1980s Honda Accord, Does 0-60 In 2.7 Seconds

YouTuber Jimmy Built combined salvaged drive unit parts from Tesla cars and a Chevy Volt battery to build the quickest Honda Accord around.
Jimmy Built via Motherboard
THE MODERN DEBTOR'S PRISON

5 diggs splinternews.com
Over the past five years, Mondrea Hasty has had officers come to his house multiple times to arrest him, had his mugshot taken, and been handcuffed during a routine traffic stop. The reason for all this? An outstanding vet bill of $89.89.
None
