KEEP WORKING, ELON Tesla Autopilot Fails To Recognize Lane Shift, Crashes Into Barrier

To be fair, the road design here is bad. The lane markings for the old lane are still visible, and appear to have tricked the autopilot. But if we're going to give ourselves over to self-driving cars, they should be able to handle a bit of poor road design, or else we're in for a world of hurt.