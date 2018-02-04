CHEW ON THIS

What Teeth Can Teach Us About Mammalian Evolution

1 digg
We all know our teeth say a lot about us (hence forensic dentistry), but they say a lot about our mammalian ancestors and relatives too.
TED-Ed
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals