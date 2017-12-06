This Guy Can Instantly Figure Out How To Say Anything Backwards

I've been on iOS for almost a decade now. Even if Android "Oreo" is supposedly decent, even if Google "gets" design these days, I was sure — just as I know a lot of iPhone users are — that the change would be too much to stomach. Instead, I haven't looked back
Grow’s business intelligence software and data dashboards are the simplest way to unite data/build reports from hundreds of sources, including spreadsheets, databases, and SaaS applications. Enterprise-quality insights that are actually attainable. Very cool.
The biomedical physics department at the Technical University of Munich has developed a nanocomputer tomography device that can create three-dimensional x-ray images at resolutions up to 100 nanometers.