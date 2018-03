HE'S HAWKEYE, WHAT DO YOU EXPECT? Jeremy Renner Is Untouchable In 'Tag'... Which Is Literally A Movie About A Game Of Tag

We're pretty sure the true story this comedy's based on didn't feature the same antics or a group half as funny as Renner, Jon Hamm, Hannibal Buress, Ed Helms and Isla Fisher... but stretching the truth for laughs here is OK.