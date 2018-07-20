Proof That T-Rexes Are Still Master Predators In 2018

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Whole milk is good now, there will be nothing like "The Dark Knight" again and your phone number isn't safe.
Rick Allen was on an excursion with his climbing partner when he fell after a solo attempt on the 26,401-foot summit of Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world. After he was spotted, he was promptly brought to safety and is on the mend.
On Wednesday, the Federal Communications Commission unanimously decided that the $3.9 billion merger between Sinclair and Tribune Media contained enough cause for concern that it should be reviewed independently by an administrative judge.