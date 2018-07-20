METEORS ARE FAKE NEWS

Proof That T-Rexes Are Still Master Predators In 2018

1 digg
Please, look at this guy. Thanks.
Rumble
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
EVERYONE HAS THEIR LIMIT

1 digg Gizmodo
On Wednesday, the Federal Communications Commission unanimously decided that the $3.9 billion merger between Sinclair and Tribune Media contained enough cause for concern that it should be reviewed independently by an administrative judge.