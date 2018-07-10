A GOOD GUY WITH AN ARM

Bystander Pulls Man From The Train Tracks At The Last Possible Second

It's unclear how or why the man in Sydney, Australia fell, but he got really, really lucky here.
Sydney Trains via Storyful
