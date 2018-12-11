COULD YOU MAKE THE LEAP?

Wingsuit Pilot Leaps Off A Cliff Into An All-Consuming Fog

Vincent Martinod laughs in the face of death, jumping into an abyss over a Swiss mountain valley, kissing a cliff face and skimming through a waterfall.
Newsflare via VideoElephant
