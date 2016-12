SAITO DREAMS OF SUSHI A Day With The Sushi God Of Tokyo

Sushi Saito is considered one of the best restaurants in the world, with three Michelin stars to its name. At the helm, is none other than Saito himself, a master chef. Simon and Martina follow Saito from the fish markets of Tokyo to his kitchen and finally the plate to figure out what makes his sushi a cut above the rest.