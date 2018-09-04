Clumsy Dad Gets Wrecked By Surf Simulator

Woodward describes "an administrative coup d'etat" and a "nervous breakdown" of the executive branch, with senior aides conspiring to pluck official papers from the president's desk so he couldn't see or sign them.
You have an amazing idea that you want to turn into a reality. But, you can’t code and don’t have a co-founder that can. Meet Breue, your digital launch partner. Breue turns a good idea into a beautiful, full-functioning product for $9k in 4 weeks.
A strange thing has happened to men over the past few decades: We've become increasingly infertile, so much so that within a generation we may lose the ability to reproduce entirely. What's causing this mysterious drop in sperm counts — and is there any way to reverse it before it's too late?