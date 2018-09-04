Why 'Super Metroid' Is A Perfectly Designed Game

You have an amazing idea that you want to turn into a reality. But, you can’t code and don’t have a co-founder that can. Meet Breue, your digital launch partner. Breue turns a good idea into a beautiful, full-functioning product for $9k in 4 weeks.
These 10 works are far from the only linked entries in King's oeuvre, but if you've got the bug from "Castle Rock" and want to start spelunking the hidden depths of his celebrated body of work, they're the essential ones most central to King's interconnected secondary universe.