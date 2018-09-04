THE CHOZO ONE

Why 'Super Metroid' Is A Perfectly Designed Game

In this episode of "Game Maker's Toolkit," game design expert Mark Brown explains how the side-scrolling, space pirate-blasting action hits its stride in "Super Metroid."
Mark Brown
