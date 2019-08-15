Insane Science Experiment Shows How A 6.5-Foot Tall Styrofoam Is Reduced To Gray Goo Through Acetone

Share a creepy good time with your friends with "Betrayal At House On The Hill." With numerous scenarios to choose from, and a layout that changes with each session, this eerie board game holds up well to multiple play-throughs.
When it comes to who is happier, people with kids or those without, most research points to the latter. But a new study suggests that parents are happier than non-parents later in life, when their children move out and become sources of social enjoyment rather than stress.
Given how dated the show has become by contemporary standards, its enduring appeal can be a little surprising. But for new viewers, however, Friends harkens back to a simpler time—before apps, social media, and smartphones dominated our attention, time, and friendships. For some, that’s enough to forgive its flaws.