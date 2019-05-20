Dad Gets Himself Irreversibly Stuck In A Playground Toy, Has To Get Cut Out By Firefighters

After eight years and 73 episodes, the game's finally over. Here are the best things to read if you're still trying to decide if you liked the ending or if you should write an 8,000-word "worst finale ever post" on Medium.
Indiana's Trine University defeated Geneseo in the NCAA DIII Super Regional Championship thanks to this expertly-executed trick play, where they convinced Geneseo's base runner that the throw from the pitcher to second base had gone astray.
Xfyro has made the first-ever fully waterproof wireless earbuds. They're comfortable, secure, and magnetically connect to the battery case so you can enjoy a total listening time of 20-30 hours before having to recharge your case.
Every night, several times a night, Uber and Lyft drivers at Reagan National Airport simultaneously turn off their ride share apps for a minute or two to trick the app into thinking there are no drivers available.